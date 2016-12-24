Air travel rules come before any airline passenger wishes

Magazine

Ryanair, one of the most successful low-cost carriers globally — often referred to as the “bad boy” of European airlines is headed by Michael O’Leary. His mantra is simple; “Short of committing murder, negative publicity sells more seats than positive publicity.”

Every time a law suit is thrown at Ryanair, its management milks every marketing mile from the opportunity.

O’Leary who believes that advertising agencies are useless and marketing companies a waste of money, is other than being the chief executive officer also head of marketing at the airline.

Ryanair came to mind when I read an article last week in our sister publication, Business Daily, on a disabled doctor who has decided to sue a Kenyan low-cost airline for discrimination.

When the alleged incident of discrimination took place a few months ago, there was public outrage. And it did not help matters that the passenger involved in the incident is physically challenged. The airline was judged and condemned in the court of public opinion.

However, reading the basis of the lawsuit as per the newspaper article which was indicated as discrimination, I was left wondering whether this will just be another occasion where such a case attracts media attention to the advantage of the airline with no positive outcome for the aggrieved passenger.

The other point was that this was not the first time for the airline to be sued on almost similar grounds of discrimination.

Frequently flyers can attest to the number of times they have felt like suing airlines for unannounced schedule changes, flight delays and tarmac delays, cancellations, missed connections, denied boarding, to lost luggage or pilfered baggage.

In fact, there are times when I have wondered if the airlines go out of their way to give their customers reasons to sue them.

But what gives airlines such bravado when everyone else quivers in their boots at the prospect of being sued?

Aviation is one of the most regulated industries, and these regulations are drawn from internationally accepted and ratified conventions by member countries under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

ICAO conventions form the modus operandi for over 260 airlines and over 100 countries globally under industry associations like the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that govern the operations of airlines.

So regulated is the industry that every action by an airline or related service provider however routine, has a procedure. These procedures, insensitive as they might seem to the layman, are for the safety and security of air transport.

Airlines and industry service providers strive to act within these regulations — as inconveniencing as they may seem to passengers — and nothing will make them do the contrary.