Muthoni and her Two Rivers murals

Magazine

Gigantic mural of a happy young woman with her shopping bags at the Two Rivers mall. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

The yet to be opened Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi is already causing a buzz not just for its size, but literally the hundreds of metres of tile murals on walls leading to the mall’s main entrance.

The Two Rivers mall (off Limuru Road) commissioned artist Maryann Muthoni of Kueneza Arts for the project in late 2015 after a rigorous process of reviewing concept proposals and draft designs of more than a dozen local artists.

She immediately set to work early this year with a team of up to 14 artists and fundis to bring to life her mosaic vision.

Muthoni is no stranger to such projects and her creation of multi-story murals graces the Lavington Mall in Nairobi. Although smaller than the Two Rivers project, it was no less ambitious or challenging, the only other difference being the theme.

“The murals at Two Rivers are right at the Limuru Road entrance of the mall, so the idea was to create artwork that would mirror the leisure activities that shoppers will find inside the mall,” says Muthoni, who’s been working night and day on the project for the past eight months.

The murals showcase music, movies and shopping on the four long walls, approximately 200 metres each, that lead to and from the main mall.

There are also two short intersecting walls linking the four long murals that are covered in swirling waves of sparkling water made out of mirrors and ceramic tiles. “The waves are meant to remind us that the mall itself is literally situated between two rivers,” she says.

The artist Maryann Muthoni stands in front of the 'water wave' mural at the Two Rivers mall. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

When we met up with Muthoni a fortnight ago, her team of artisans were still putting the finishing touches to the murals. “We have worked regularly with a dozen fundis,” says Baxon Kariuki, Muthoni’s production assistant. “And when we’ve needed painters, we’ve brought in five more men. When we add Muthoni, who is with us every day, our team, has sometimes had as many as 14 people working at the same time,” he adds.

Muthoni says she personally assembled the team which includes art students and graduates of Fine Art from universities as well as casual labourers. She says the team starts work every morning at 7:30am.

Explaining how the construction of the murals has been a labour-intensive affair, Muthoni says that she’s cut all the tiles herself and carefully specified their placement to ensure the desired effect. For instance, one mural features a trendy young woman carrying a silver shopping bag that has parallel lines of combined mirrors and tiles so that the shopping bag shimmers and shines when hit by sunlight.

Construction of the murals at the Two Rivers mall has been a labour-intensive affair. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

Ultimately, Muthoni says she hopes the murals have a relaxing effect. Already, she has noticed passers-by stop and study them, and try to interpret them.

“I love listening to their stories and speculations about who is doing what with whom among the characters on the walls,” she says. The characters include happy shoppers, musicians, movie goers and music lovers.