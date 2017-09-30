One day soon, I will return

By Monicah Masikonte

I arrive at the village a few minutes past noon. The sun is directly overhead, and my short shadow is under me. Jingles float by from bells hanging on cows’ necks as they walk along the dry dusty paths.

The herds are being led to watering points by young barefoot boys and girls, each whistling to attract their cattle’s attention. It still puzzles me how these young children never get their cows and goats mixed up.

The stretch leading home is partly covered in thorny shrubs indigenous to this area. The last time I saw this path being cleared was 17 years ago, when the provincial commissioner visited our village. I was 11 at the time.

Today, I drive slowly to avoid running over children who suddenly appear along the path. Some stand in front of my car to stare at it, and me behind the wheel.

Some follow me to see where I stop so that they can tell their friends where the car went, just like we used to when we were growing up.

*************************

The smells hit me: Fresh milk, goat and cow dung welcome me to my parents’ house. My friends from the city would be nauseated by the “stench” as they would call it.

My mother is the first to come out of the house. She covers me in her embrace and for a moment all my worries disappear.

“You still haven’t added any weight, Baby. Isn’t there enough food in the city?” she queries.

“There is plenty of it Ma. It just won’t co-operate with my body.”

We laugh and walk into the house. My father is sitting in his favourite chair in the living room. Ever since I was young, I never saw him sitting in any other chair.

I remember when I sat in it once, and I was a given a thorough beating. My brother was not smacked as hard when he decided to break the rule and sit in Pa’s seat. I still do not know why.

I bowed my head and father touched the top of it softly. It is how we greet our elders, especially the men.

“It has been long, Mummy” he says, as he gestures me to have a seat next to him.

“I have been well Papa. Just working…”

“Do not work too much that you forget to do other things.”

Asking my father what things he is talking about would be considered rude. So I gave him a blank look, and he went on to explain. “You need to have your own home, children and a husband.”

Mother walked in with a large bowl and the inviting aroma of roast beef filled the air. I dug in as soon as she finished serving father.

Mother prepares the best beef in a steel pot. She just throws in chunks or raw beef and keeps stirring for about two hours. The meat comes out tender and mouth-watering.

“I hope you enjoyed the food, Mummy,” father says.

“I really did. It had been a while since I had such a tasty meal,” I say while wiping my hands.

Mother comes back from the kitchen and I figure it is the perfect time to break the news to them.

“I have an opportunity to go and study in America,” I say as fast as I can to no one in particular.

Father sits upright and looks at me sharply. Mother folds her hands across her chest, her mouth wide open.

“I got a chance to do my master’s degree in America,” I repeat, looking first at father, then at mother, and then in no particular direction.

“Is what you have studied so far not enough?” father asks.

“I just want to further what I have studied… to better it.”

“What for?”

I do not have the words to explain, and it would seem like talking back to him if I reply. Mother walks towards father to calm him down.

“Do not come near me. Go sit next to your daughter and try talking sense into her!”

My mother has tears in her eyes, and now I do not have the strength to tell them the rest of my story. I am not sure of father’s reaction should I tell him of my pregnancy.

Mother takes my hand and we walk out.

“I will go now ma. Please give this to father when he calms down.”

I hand her an envelope.

“Pursue your dreams without fear. Do not let anything stop you.” Mother says firmly.

I hug mother tightly.

“When are you due?” she asks

“Seven months from now,” I say, feeling relieved. I know she is happy. She does not ask me about my baby’s father.

“See you soon, mother.”

“Travel well, my daughter.”

**************************

The day is finally here and I am ready. I am convinced that this is the best thing to do. If only my father would understand.

I quickly dial mother’s number, just to hear her voice before I leave. I am not sure if father will talk to me. He has not spoken to me since our last meeting.

“Good morning, mother. I am almost leaving now.”

“I will pray for a safe journey. When do you arrive?”

“Tomorrow evening.”

A long silence follows. I wonder if father is there. Maybe I could talk to him one more time before I leave. Perhaps he wants to talk to me.

“How is father doing?”

“He is fine, but not around at the moment.”

I can sense that is a lie. I know he is right there with mother, but is still too angry to talk to me.

“Okay. Pass my greetings when he comes back. I have to go now.”

“Will you talk to us when you are in America?”

“Of course I will. I really have to go now. Goodbye mother.”

The taxi taking me to the airport arrives and I load my bags. I am glad that mother is happy with my decision. I promise to make her proud.

On the long drive to the airport, I speak with the taxi driver. He tells me not to forget to come back to my people.

“You people go abroad and forget us. You rarely come back,” he says.

I find it hard not to laugh at his statement. Maybe that is what my father was worried about. He may have thought that I would go and forget all about him.