What Kenya's interest rates capping means to SMEs

Kefa Nyakundi is the chief executive officer of E-nnovative Capital. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta last week signed into law a Bill that will cap the interest rates that banks pay for deposits and charge for loans.

The law is expected to take effect from September 14 after going through legal processes unless the government assigns it a later day for coming into force.

That will see banks restricted to lending at four percentage points above the Central Bank Rate (now at 10.5 per cent), making the effective lending rate 14.5 per cent.

The margins will also be squeezed by the requirement that deposit rates for interest bearing accounts be at least 70 per cent of CBR or 7.35 per cent. That will leave banks with an operating margin of 7.15 per cent compared to 14 per cent which exists now with average lending rate 18 per cent and the deposit rate at four per cent.

Kefa Nyakundi, the chief executive officer of E-nnovative Capital, a company that arranges funding for small and medium enterprises based on their orders from big corporations, spoke to The EastAfrican on the impact of the law on businesses.

As a banker which way do you see bank profitability going now?

Bank profitability particularly for retail lenders, which have been charging interest rates of 24 per cent and above will definitely be jolted in the short run.

By default, banks have to deploy capital as holding it idle has a cost. Therefore, I see the response in the short-term being to address their loan loss provisions. That will see them concentrate their loans to large 'investment grade' corporates as well as purchasing government paper.

They will also definitely address the cost side through staff retrenchments/rightsizing, downscaling growth projections and going slow on capex. However, in the long-run, only a significant change in the business models of banks will see them sustain profitability. Banks will re-look at skewing their funding structures.

Where does that leave MFIs and deposit-taking Saccos?

Strictly speaking, this is an amendment to the Banking Act and, until specific amendments are made to the statutes regulating the MFIs and Saccos, they will not be affected by the capping.

Should Kenya banks now look to cross-border markets?

The current situation provides an opportunity for arbitrage which banks will attempt to optimise. However, given the size and strategic significance of Kenya's economy to the region, this may not be significant.