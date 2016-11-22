HARAWA: Shelter Afrique is doing fine, there is no cause for alarm

Business

Shelter Afrique's compliance, risk and legal director Vipya Harawa sheds light on the firm’s operations and decisions.

The impairing of loans is not in line with best accounting practices. So, what informs your provisioning?

Shelter Afrique continues to be run in accordance with its statutes, policies and procedures as well as international accounting, governance and management practices. Our business continues to grow on a sustainable basis and there are no threats to stakeholders, including staff.

We have grown our assets by 12.7 per cent; our loan portfolio is $304 million, against a target of $325 million for 2016; our gross and net NPLs have reduced from 12.42 per cent and 8.7 per cent to 12.19 per cent and 8.13 per cent respectively; and we made a profit of $ 1.8 million.

There are cases of multiple restructuring of bad loans to projects that have been unable to sell and hence unable to service payments. Isn’t this a case of suppressing your non-performing loans portfolio and doesn’t it amount to creative accounting?

Not at all. Loan restructuring is the stock-in-trade for any lender. It is done to give a potentially non-performing loan a chance to perform. The question for Shelter Afrique is whether, at the time of restructuring, the loan’s performance did improve. You will find the answer to be yes. The other question which, in our view, is the most fundamental, is whether Shelter Afrique’s restructuring is done within the integrity of its relevant policies and guidelines. Again, the answer is a definite yes.

There are allegations that with proper loan provisioning, Shelter Afrique would slip into loss-making, have a higher NPL ratio and slide to negative equity position.

That is untrue. The loan provisioning has been proper and within the rules. If the rules are no longer likeable, the board can be convinced to change them. So far, there has been no indication or basis for changing the policies.

There are claims that you did not impair $4.1 million locked in Chase Bank in the FY2015 accounts.

Again, this is not correct. This matter was revisited as an off-balance-sheet item after the formal 2015 audit had closed. On the advice of external auditors, the board did make a provision and the accounts amended.

There is a growing number of projects that can’t service their loans despite restructuring, which points to a lack of risk controls. Explain how this happened.

There must be a misunderstanding here, for the issue of projects that are the subject of debt-asset swap loan repayment does not arise. Restructured projects are generally doing well. Those that are not doing well could become the subject of foreclosure or subsequent restructuring.

Isn’t there a conflict of interest in Deloitte being the external auditor and the forensic auditor?