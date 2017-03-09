Used car imports drive General Motors out of East African market

Business

Isuzu truck on display at a General Motors East Africa show in Nairobi. General Motors is selling its entire 57.7 per cent stake in GMEA to the Japanese carmaker Isuzu. PHOTO | FILE NATION MEDIA GROUP

American automaker General Motors has exited the East African market after selling its entire stake in General Motors East Africa (GMEA) to Isuzu Motors Ltd of Japan, in a move that has brought into focus policies on used vehicle imports.

GM leaves just as the region is witnessing the re-entry of leading European brands Volkswagen and Peugeot, which have set up assembly plants in Kenya.

Nairobi has said it is rethinking policies on secondhand vehicle importation to protect investors assembling new cars in Kenya.

With more than 10,000 used cars being imported monthly, assemblers of new cars are struggling to push units, managing to sell a paltry 13,869 new cars in 2016, according to available data.

“Secondhand products are the biggest threat to our industrialisation plan,” said Kenya’s Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed. “For us to grow industries, we must phase out these old activities, but in a calculated manner.”

GM said selling its 57.7 per cent stake in GMEA was a “natural next step,” but analysts say that the influx of used vehicles played a role in its decision to quit a market it has dominated for over 40 years.

“We are responding to a request from Isuzu, which will enable it to be fully integrated into the company and apply more focus on its brand,” said GMEA chairman and managing director of GM Africa and Middle East Operations Mario A. Spangenberg.

Market pressure

Other shareholders have retained their current shareholding. These are Kenya Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation with 20 per cent, Centum Investments with 17.8 per cent and Itochu Corporation with 4.5 per cent.

While GM’s exit was unexpected, coming at a time when European and Japanese automakers are expressing renewed optimism about the region, signs that the company was feeling the pressure in markets outside its core North American market have been emerging.

The US, Canada and Mexico remain the key markets for the Detroit-based manufacturer, with interest from China growing steadily in recent years. In 2015, the company sold 7.3 million units in North America and China.

GM has been facing challenges in Europe, and is contemplating a complete exit from the continent, where it is making massive losses.

It managed only 1.1 million unit sales in the region in 2015, when it also exited the Russian market.

The situation has been worse in Africa and the Middle East, where in 2015, the company merged its operations as part of international operations restructuring, but sales remain below 400,000 units.