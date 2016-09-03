Uptake of office space slow in East African capitals

Business

There are many office buildings coming up in Kigali’s central business district. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

The capital cities of Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda are headed for a glut in office space, as more buildings come up but uptake slows, putting investors’ money at risk.

In Kigali, at least 50,000 square metres of office space has been added to the capital’s business district in the past four months. An additional 95,320 square metres will be built starting this month.

Kenya-based MML Development and Project Management projects that 260,128 million square metres will be available in Nairobi by the end of 2016.

While the current office space in Kampala could not be established, property developers say the city is edging towards an oversupply, as the properties are concentrated in a few places.

Knight Frank estimates 60,000 square metres of office space was made available in 2015, but uptake was slow due to “delays in the oil sector, a weakening Uganda shilling and feared risks associated with the recent general election.”

Kampala’s tallest buildings, including one belonging to the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority on Clement Hill in Kololo and DFCU are not fully occupied.

In Kigali, property managers are struggling to let out space in Peace Plaza (MPP) and Ubumwe Grande in the central business district.

The MMP Plaza was completed in mid-2015, but only 8,092 square metres out of over 20,000 square metres of office space has been rented out so far.

It is estimated that between 2010 and 2015, at least $200 million was invested in building high-end office properties in Kigali. The buildings that include the 20-storey Kigali City Tower, 18-storey Grande Pensions Plaza, 15-Storey MMP Plaza and Ubumwe Grandewere were constructed using loans.

The January-June 2016 National Bank of Rwanda Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Statement shows a slight increase in bad debt in the market.

Bad loans increased from 5.9 per cent registered in June 2015 to seven per cent by end of June this year, an increase that was partly contributed to by debts of property developers.

The low occupancy rates have interrupted the revenue flows from the properties exposing some banks to liquidity concerns.

“The low occupancy rate will negatively affect the financial sector. Developers will find it difficulty to service their loans and this will contribute to loan delinquencies,” said Maurice Toroitich chairman of the Rwanda Banking Association.

KCB Rwanda, Bank of Kigali, Equity Bank, and I&M Bank have grown their loan books to finance real estate projects in Kigali.