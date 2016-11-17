Ugandan traders accuse KPA of extortion and harassment

Business

Cargo at the Kenya Ports Authority yard in Mombasa. PHOTO | FILE

Three Ugandan traders have filed a complaint with Interpol accusing the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Semelado Investments Ltd/Sharis Logistics and Cargo Hauliers Investments of losses of up to $137,000 and their containers at Mombasa port.

The three traders, Mr Uthman Kimera, Mr Robert Kisitu and Ms Diana Nasuna under LAMAR, a representative of Sinosolar International Uganda Limited, filed a complaint with Interpol and nine other institutions including the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Inspector-General of Police in Kenya, among others, on November 7.

The traders say their agents Semelado/Sharis and Cargo Hauliers, both Kenyan registered companies which were contracted to clear LAMAR’s containers, connived with police and KPA officials to arrest and take them to a Mombasa police post where they were threatened, harassed and extorted $39,000 on November 3 before being escorted to the airport to board a plane for Uganda.

In a phone interview Mr Asan Kasingye of Interpol Uganda confirmed that he had received a complaint from Mr Kimera, which he forwarded to the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Nairobi.

“I specifically informed the head of Interpol Nairobi that we want them to investigate the extortion and harassment by the Kenya Police,” Mr Kasingye said. Mr Bernard Osero, the KPA head of corporate affairs, denied receiving the communication, saying he was “only hearing the news.”

However, he said, if the case had been reported to the police then the traders are on the right track and the culprits will be apprehended and penalised.

Mr Everisto Kayondo, the chairman of Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita), said that more than 1,200 containers belonging to Ugandan traders were stuck in Mombasa, adding that they could be auctioned if the owners do not claim them.