Ugandan firms grow in smaller regional markets

A truck is loaded with roofing tiles at Uganda Clays Ltd products yard in Kamonkoli. FILE PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

Ugandan companies seeking a footprint within the East African Community face the challenges of bureaucratic red-red tape and competition.

However, the firms seem to be avoiding investing in their stronger neighbours. Kenya, the region’s biggest economy, dominates cross-border investment, while Burundi and South Sudan have the least presence in other markets.

As a result, Uganda’s strongest external footprint is in Rwanda, and it is now looking to South Sudan and DR Congo.

Roofings Group, Nina Interiors, Crane Bank and Uganda Clays all have operations in Rwanda.

Roofings Group, the largest manufacturer of steel construction materials in Uganda, plans to venture into Kenya and South Sudan. Its products are sold in the six member countries of the EAC and to the DRC.

The company — whose products include galvanised and pre-painted roofing sheets — said limited power supply, high power tariffs, failure to adhere to EAC policies like free movement of labour, and failure to harmonise standards with the other partner states hamper their expansion.

Nina Interiors, which trades in office and domestic furniture among other products, has offices in Rwanda and Sudan.

Crane Bank is Uganda’s only financial institution to venture outside its borders. With 45 branches and 100 ATMs in Uganda, Crane Bank also owns Crane Bank-Rwanda.

Uganda Clays, the leading manufacturer of quality baked clay building products in Uganda, is venturing into Rwanda. UCL has just closed its South Sudan operations because of the civil conflict. South Sudan had been its second largest market, contributing 35 per cent of the company’s revenue.