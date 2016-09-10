Uganda’s transport industry decries corruption at weighbridges

Business

A truck being weighed at a weighbridge. PHOTO | FILE

Transporters in Uganda are losing about $300 per truck per day because of non-existent or dysfunctional weighbridges.

Uganda has eight fixed weighbridges and four mobile ones. The chairman of the Regional Lorry Drivers and Transporters Association, Bryon Kinene, said the fixed weighbridges at Lukaya, Busitema and Magamaga are no longer functional.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is relying on mobile weighbridges because they make it easier to ambush and detain overloaded trucks.

However, transporters complain that mobile weighbridges cause variations in weight measurement. They say only one of the four mobile weighbridges has been calibrated.

“There is usually a difference of three to five tonnes between the fixed and mobile weighbridges,” said Mr Kinene.

UNRA estimates that Uganda loses $64 million in repairs due to excess weight on the roads.

According to the 2015/16 annual sector performance report for the Ministry of Transport and Works, the road maintenance and rehabilitation budget in the past financial year was 28 per cent of the required funding, leaving a deficit of about $300 million.

John Bosco Ssejemba, UNRA’s head of compliance, told The EastAfrican that some fixed weighbridges have become dysfunctional, but said repair work had begun.

“Repairs are on. All these systems had broken down before we took over management. The software was tampered with and the hardware changed. The system had been completely broken down,” he said.

Mechanical problems

Mr Kinene said mechanical problems at the weighbridges were first discovered in 2009. “Initially, the ministers doubted us. Then we agreed to form a verification committee to establish the truth. In 2013, the findings were presented, and we were found to be telling the truth,” Mr Kinene said.

But that report was reportedly rejected by the then minister of works and transport, Abraham Byandala. Mr Byandala has since been dropped from Cabinet and is facing trial for corruption in a road tender.

President Yoweri Museveni last year appointed Allen Kagina as the new Roads Authority manager, in a bid to tame corruption.

But, according to the Uganda National Transporters Alliance, the cost of bribes at weighbridges, which are managed by both UNRA and the Uganda Revenue Authority, has shot up from Ush500,000 ($148) per truck to Ush1,000,000 ($296).