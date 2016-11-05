Uganda’s economy under public scrutiny as firms quit the market

Business

Uganda’s central bank has taken over management of Crane Bank due to a financial crisis that has left the lender without adequate capital. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

As the health of Uganda’s economy remains a subject of public debate, nothing is more telling of the hard times than the number of companies that have either folded, quit the market or are in distress in recent years.

Much of this trend was set in 2012, and so far, at least 20 companies — mainly multinationals and major investors — were at various stages of this cycle, with many more projected to join the list, giving the signal that investors are losing patience with an economy that has failed to transform adequately to provide the necessary demand for goods and services.

Defenders of the Uganda economy, however, point out that some of the exits or business failures were caused by a change in global strategies of companies or outright mismanagement.

The most disturbing development started with Bank of Uganda’s takeover last month of Crane Bank — the fourth largest commercial bank by assets and fifth by deposits in the country — because the lender had become “significantly undercapitalised.”

Days later, BoU Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile startled the country when he said that after taking over Crane Bank, the central bank was now “watching another one or two banks” although the Governor’s slip followed a disclaimer that Uganda’s banking sector was “stable, sound and profitable” and was quickly withdrawn or “corrected” by his public relations team.

Crane Bank was the third financial institution to go under in recent years; the industry regulator closed Global Trust Bank in 2014 and the National Bank of Commerce in 2012.

As a sign of low economic activity since beginning of this financial year in July, government has recorded a shortfall of Ush98 billion ($28.5 million) after collecting only Ush2.9 trillion ($843.1 million).

“Yes, we are struggling, but we are not desperate. The situation is under control. As government, we are ready to listen and learn,” Finance Minister Matia Kasaija told a joint press briefing with the International Monetary Fund last month.

Mismanagement

However, economists argue that while some of the shocks like currency depreciation, decline in global demand and low prices for commodities have affected many sub-Saharan African countries, the country has long lacked a strategy to pull itself out of this hole to achieve structural transformation.

Indeed, the writing was on the wall when airlines like British Airways stopped flights to Entebbe in 2015, while private equity fund Actis sold its stake in power utility Umeme in 2014 to invest in markets with better prospects like Cameroon.

Global brand Barclays Bank, which has had a presence in Uganda for decades, as well as American insurance firm AIG are exiting Uganda and other African operations. The insurer signalled recently that it will not issue new policies for 2017. However, AIG’s exit has been prompted by its global strategy to move out of weaker markets. It is important to note that Barclays is selling its majority stake in Barclay’s Africa and therefore not affecting just Uganda.

Meanwhile, oil firms Shell and Caltex exited Uganda and their other operations in Africa, South Africa’s Engen did the opposite – left only Uganda but maintained its presence in other African countries.

Kenyan supermarket chain Uchumi closed its operations in Uganda last year, while Kenyan retailing giant Nakumatt is also currently distressed and its stores in Uganda sport empty shelves. The two supermarkets woes can be attributed to mismanagement.