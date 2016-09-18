UK mining firms to disclose cash paid to host governments

Business

An oil rig worker at Ngamia III exploration site in Nakukulas village, Turkana, northern Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

British firms operating in the extractives sector will need to publicly declare the amounts they pay host governments every year.

In Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, the figure stands at $164.5 million that the three governments received in 2015.

Britain has made it mandatory for oil, gas and mining firms to publicly declare such payments — whether in money or in kind — in line with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations of 2014.

The firms are expected to file the returns with the Companies House Extractives Service of Britain within 11 months from the end of their financial accounting year. These amounts include production entitlements, licence fees, bonuses, taxes, royalties and dividends.

In East Africa, the rules apply to BG Group, Tullow Oil Plc, Ophir Energy Plc, Acacia Mining Plc and Soco International Plc, which has wound up crude oil exploration works in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Shanta Gold Ltd in Tanzania is exempted from the rules as it is a Guernsey-registered firm, and is, therefore, not required to comply with Britain’s Corporate Governance Code.

The Kenya Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas said the disclosure by British companies of payments in East Africa helps augment the global Extractives Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI), to which Tanzania is a signatory.

“In Kenya, disclosures are crucial as the country is not a member of EITI,” said the platform’s co-ordinator Charles Wanguhu. “The disclosures can be compared with the Auditor-General’s reports on receipts by the relevant ministry.

Last year, Ethiopia, the DRC and Mozambique earned about $1.9 million from British registered companies going by public disclosures made to date in the UK.

Acacia Mining Plc, which explores in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali, paid $132 million to governments in Africa. The bulk of the money was received by Tanzania for gold production.

In Tanzania, Acacia agreed to increase the local service levy from $200,000 per mine to 0.3 per cent of revenue, leading to tripling of money paid to the regional government to benefit the community.

Acacia chief financial officer Andrew Wray said in 2015 that they had agreed with the Tanzania Revenue Authority to pre-pay corporate tax completed in the first quarter of this year.

“We expect this amount to increase to $20 million in 2016 and bring forward our expected payment of corporate taxes by approximately three years,” he said.

The firm’s 2015 payments to Kenya stood at $644,000 including net indirect taxes, withholding tax and payroll taxes.

Ophir’s company secretary Philip Laing said in its 2015 report that the firm paid Kenya $232,000 as licence fees for offshore oil and gas exploration block L9.