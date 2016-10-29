Tullow Oil tax debt down to $36m, says BoU

Business

Drilling for oil in western Uganda. Tullow Oil Company will pay $250 million to the Uganda Revenue Authority in capital gains tax. PHOTO | FILE

Uganda has received $214 million from Tullow Oil to date in settlement of disputed capital gains tax dues arising from the company’s sale of interests in oil blocks in the country.

Bank of Uganda said in its report for the year ended June 30 that a final instalment of $36 million was expected in the current financial year, ending June 30, 2017.

A compromise of $250 million was reached after the government slapped a hotly contested charge of $407 million, following the farming down of exploration interests in three blocks to Total of France and China Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) in 2012. The deal was for $2.9 billion.

The matter went as far as the World Bank dispute resolution tribunal — International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes — before being settled out of court in 2013.

“On July 1, $36 million was received as part payment of $250 million CGT liabilities from Tullow in addition to $36 million received in June 2015 and $142 million in 2012,” BoU governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile noted in the report.

Crude oil prices have declined since mid 2014. Prof Tumusiime said Uganda, being a petroleum importer, benefits from low crude oil prices through the reduction in the oil imports bill and improvements in the balance of payments.

“The persistently low oil prices could also depress oil-related foreign direct investment inflows in Uganda, which have already dwindled,” he said.

This is bound to adversely affect Uganda’s already weak current account position and possibly cause volatility in the foreign exchange market. According to the report, the balance of payments as at June 30 improved to a surplus of $80.2 million on account of a decline in private sector import bill, reflecting low global crude oil prices and subdued domestic demand.

The slowdown

Total private sector imports declined by 17.7 per cent. Export growth remained subdued due to weak global demand, low commodity prices and conflicts in South Sudan, one of Uganda’s major trading partners.

The stock of foreign reserves was $2.948 billion, equivalent to 4.3 months of import cover.