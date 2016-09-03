TransCentury holds AGM to offload shares

Business

TransCentury chairman Zeph Mbugua. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya’s TransCentury Ltd will hold an extraordinary general meeting on September 16 to approve the allocation of a block of the company’s shares, valued at $20 million, to Kuramo Capital Management LLC.

TransCentury will issue up to 94 million shares to Kuramo as part of a deal that also saw some creditors waive half of their debt.

The Africa focused private equity fund injected $20 million in exchange for an equity stake in TransCentury in a bid to ease the latter's debt burden.

The funds are expected to be received this month and will be used to settle part of the $40 million debt owed to bondholders.

TransCentury owed creditors $80 million, being convertible bonds that were issued by its Mauritius subsidiary — TransCentury Mauritius — to finance the Group’s investment in Rift Valley Railways (RVR) — a consortium that won the 25-year concession to operate the Kenya-Uganda railway.

However, in March, TransCentury signed an agreement with the bondholders and effectively amended the terms and conditions of the bond, reducing the quantum of the bond liability from $80 million to $40 million. The bond was due on March 25 2016. Under the arrangement, the repayment period was also extended by six months to September 25.

The initial $20 million of the revised loan balance is to be paid by September 25, and the balance of $20 million is likely to be converted into an unsecured loan repayable over a three-year period.