TransCentury holds AGM to offload shares
Posted Saturday, September 3 2016 at 12:58
- Kenya’s TransCentury Ltd will hold an extraordinary general meeting on September 16 to approve the allocation of a block of the company’s shares, valued at $20 million, to Kuramo Capital Management LLC.
TransCentury will issue up to 94 million shares to Kuramo as part of a deal that also saw some creditors waive half of their debt.
The Africa focused private equity fund injected $20 million in exchange for an equity stake in TransCentury in a bid to ease the latter's debt burden.
The funds are expected to be received this month and will be used to settle part of the $40 million debt owed to bondholders.
TransCentury owed creditors $80 million, being convertible bonds that were issued by its Mauritius subsidiary — TransCentury Mauritius — to finance the Group’s investment in Rift Valley Railways (RVR) — a consortium that won the 25-year concession to operate the Kenya-Uganda railway.
However, in March, TransCentury signed an agreement with the bondholders and effectively amended the terms and conditions of the bond, reducing the quantum of the bond liability from $80 million to $40 million. The bond was due on March 25 2016. Under the arrangement, the repayment period was also extended by six months to September 25.
The initial $20 million of the revised loan balance is to be paid by September 25, and the balance of $20 million is likely to be converted into an unsecured loan repayable over a three-year period.
The reduction in the amount of debt turned around the company’s fortunes, resulting in a net profit of $12.7 million for the six months to June 2016, from a loss of $6.55 million in the same period last year.