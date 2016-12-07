Target investors from Asia, East African bourses urged

Business

Stockbrokers monitor trading activity at the Uganda Securities Exchange. The performance of regional stock exchanges has been poor and they are being urged to attract investors from Asia. PHOTO | FILE

East African markets need to attract big buyers as trading has been hit by subdued demand and falling share prices. The region, deal markers suggest, should offer more incentives such as lower withholding tax on dividends for non-East African Community investors.

Currently, the markets are dominated by American, European and regional investors, whose appetite for shares in regional stocks has diminished as they opt for cheaper bargains in other markets.

“The region needs new investors, particularly from Asia. The current crop of regional, American, and European investors has reached the peak of its appetite levels, hence demand will definitely subside,” said Davis K Gathaara, managing director at Baraka Capital.

Currently, all the four stockmarkets — Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, Rwanda Stock Exchange, Uganda Securities Exchange and Nairobi Securities Exchange — have been hit by low trading volumes.

Rwanda Capital Markets Authority executive director Robert Mathu said Asian economies have remained strong and their markets are resilient, hence the region could tap into them to bolster activity on the markets.

RSE market data for November 30 shows that the Bank of Kigali counter had 4,296,400 shares on sale at between Rwf235 and Rwf258 ($0.28- $0.31) but there were no bids. The few investors willing to buy are bidding at reduced prices as witnessed on the Bralirwa counter, where bidders were paying $0.16 per share instead of $0.17 on November 30.

“We are experiencing a bearish market and prices are coming down gradually as sellers get desperate. Prices are fair at the moment but we are advising a hold situation until the dust settles and a big buyer comes in,” said Mr Gathaara.

Without many initial public offerings this season and the first quarter 2017, the markets’ performance is expected to be dismal. In the region, DSE appears the most attractive investment to investors with five listings expected on the equity market and a commercial bank IPO on the fixed income segment.

The DSE bond market is expected to remain active, according to Ibrahim Mushindo, head of research and finance at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

Tanzanian telcos have been compelled to list at least 25 per cent of their shares to allow citizens to have a stake in these companies. The telcos, according to market analysts, are still going availing regulatory approvals to start trading on the secondary market early next year.

Geoffrey Odundo, chief executive of the Nairobi Securities Exchange suggests that momentum in regional markets can be further built by having clear government debt programmes.

“Knowing how much to borrow and how to borrow it, within which period, is crucial,” said Mr Odundo, adding that automating and integrating the exchanges is crucial for attracting foreign investors.