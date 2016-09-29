Tanzania economy grows 7.9pc in second quarter

Business

Tanzanite miner at the Mererani mine in northern Tanzania. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzania's economy grew 7.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2016, compared to 5.8 per cent during the same time last year, the state-run National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

"The growth of GDP in the second quarter was driven by mining, manufacturing and energy sectors," Albina Chuwa, the director general of the bureau, told a news conference.

"The increased production of natural gas has significantly boosted electricity generation in the country."