Tanzania’s dilemma over lucrative incentives to Dangote Cement

Business

Dangote Cement plant in Mtwara, Tanzania. PHOTO | FILE

Businessman Aliko Dangote met with Tanzanian President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam over Dangote Cement, which is finding it difficult to operate in the country.

After the meeting, the president told journalist Saturday that they had reached an agreement that will see the government supply natural gas at a "reasonable" tariff to the manufacturing plant, eliminating middlemen.

This is after it emerged that Tanzania is finding some of the incentives offered to Dangote Cement untenable as it faces demands for the same from three other cement firms.

The generous incentives, that included tax breaks for diesel imports and allowed the firm to import its coal, were offered after a meeting in May 2015 between Aliko Dangote and president Jakaya Kikwete, where they discussed the challenges that Mr Dangote was facing in accessing gas and coal in Tanzania.

These were given to entice him to open a $500 million plant in Mtwara, in the southeastern part of the country.

Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete, and Mr Aliko Dangote inaugurate the Dangote Cement factory in Mtwara in October 2015. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzania was taking a cue from Ethiopia, which offered to supply the firm with electricity at a discounted rate of $0.03 kilowatts per hour for the company to build a plant in Ethiopia. This reduced its production cost by over 40 per cent compared with its Nigerian operations.

Tanzania, through its ministry of energy and minerals, has since rolled back some of these incentives, banning the importation of coal while also holding down on the price of gas.

Operations of the firm have in the past two weeks ground to a halt over what were described as “technical issues.”

The halting of operations was largely seen as a move to force the government to the negotiating table.

However, the firm’s chief investor relations officer Carl Franklin said the technical issues had been fixed. But he did not give a timeline for when operations would resume.

It is understood that Mr Dangote reached out to President John Magufuli’s administration over the matter.