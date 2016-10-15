THE MARKET WHISPERER: MyBucks pays $5.2m to use brand name

Business

A branch of Opportunity Bank in Kampala, Uganda. MyBucks, a Luxembourg-based financial technology (fintech) firm has acquired a 49 per cent stake in the Uganda lender as it seeks to expand its African presence. PHOTO | MORGAN MBABAZI

Luxembourg fintech MyBucks will pay Opportunity International, a financial inclusion champion owned by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, $5.2 million for the use of its name in banking operations across Africa.

The 15-year trademark licence agreement follows MyBucks’ acquisition of a 49 per cent stake in Opportunity Bank Uganda last week for an undisclosed sum as well as a stake in Banco Oportunidade de Mozambique in July.

The deal also covers the impact investor’s operations in Kenya and Tanzania. The deal allows MyBucks exclusive use of the brand name Opportunity Bank in other African countries where it secures banking licences, with Zambia next in line.

MyBucks CEO Dave van Niekerk said the fintech would pay the consideration in the form of equity, giving Opportunity International 250,000 shares at a swap rate of $21 per share. Opportunity International on the other hand will continue providing the banks with at least $30 million for promoting financial services to the unbanked.

Through the partnership, Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed Mybucks hopes to start deposit-taking operations in select African countries and to leverage Opportunity International’s knowledge of the legal terrain.

“MyBucks now has greater access to capital and the compliance resources necessary to meet the increasing banking regulatory requirements,” said Mr van Niekerk.

The deal gives Opportunity International a technology platform to deliver its savings, small and micro enterprise, education and agricultural loans more profitably through MyBucks credit scoring.

“Our partnership allows us to focus on providing the innovative programmes and services our clients need to get access to basic financial services,” said the global chief executive officer of Opportunity International, Vicki Escarra.

He said the deal would enable the organisation to double the number of its customers to 28 million in three years.

Property investors flee Nigeria, eye neighbours

NIGERIA’S PAIN, West Africa’s gain. That appears to be the theme as rising debt and currency controls force investor flight from Nigeria’s property market.

Sun International, Tiger Brands and Truworths have chosen to take their business elsewhere and despite Novare, Old Mutual, Johnson & Johnson and Pick ‘n Pay opting to stay put, there is an oversupply of prime real estate, with tenants’ demand at a decade-low.

“Investors are still withholding from Nigeria as they wait for the storm to pass,” said Bolaji Edu, the chief executive Broll Nigeria, a commercial property firm.

Ghana, buoyed by reliable energy and economic stability, has been the main touch down point for the investor flight.