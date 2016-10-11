Stanford University to train East African business leaders

Business

Stanford University in the US will train 30 entrepreneurs from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda under a programme dubbed “Bring Silicon Valley innovation to your company.”

“The aim of the programme is to enable business leaders to lead their region to prosperity. We focus on founders and CEOs of companies that are already successful but are trying to take it to the next level,” said director of Stanford Seed, Jesper Sorensen.

Candidates should be chief executives or senior leaders of for-profit companies ranging from agriculture, construction, real estate, education, transport and healthcare.

Successful candidates will be based at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi, in the year-long programme, with six months of general-management training from Stanford Graduate School and local trainers.

The entrepreneurs will be picked based on the growth potential of their businesses and their leadership skills.