Severe drought threatens Uganda's economic growth

Business

A woman winnows grain for packaging at the border town of Busia, Uganda. PHOTO | FILE

Uganda’s central bank has again cut its benchmark policy rate to 12 per cent from 13 per cent, in an attempt to boost the credit market and revive the bearish economy.

Experts have attributed the slow economic growth to poor food supplies due to bad weather.

The latest rate cut reflects a drop of more than four per cent in the Central Bank Rate (CBR) since April. This has resulted in modest reductions in prime lending rates charged by commercial banks and interest rates earned on government securities over the past eight months.

Prime lending rates levied by big banks fell from around 24 per cent in August to 22 per cent in November as lenders factored in lower funding costs in their operations.

But the overall impact of loose monetary actions on private sector credit growth remains small, due to bearish sentiments among commercial banks towards economic patterns and high non-performing loan (NPL) ratios registered since 2015.

On December 16, after the Wednesday rate cut, the Uganda shilling weakened to Ush3,607 to the dollar.

A severe drought experienced in major food producing areas of western and eastern Uganda since the beginning of this year has caused substantial shocks in local food supplies as consumers struggle with rising prices and shortages of popular food items. So far, roughly 1.8 million people have been exposed to hunger, according to government sources, while food crops and related items inflation jumped to 7.1 per cent in November from 1.7 per cent in October.

While delivery of relief food items is bogged down by logistics and funding delays, the risks of diminished output facing the agricultural and manufacturing sectors have risen, though economists are yet to quantify projected output losses. This situation is likely to erode economic growth forecasts.

Uganda’s economy is forecast to grow by five per cent in the 2016/17 financial year. It grew by 4.8 per cent against a target of five per cent at the end of 2015/16, government data shows.

Agricultural productivity

“The current drought is likely to affect productivity in the agricultural sector, which accounts for about 22 per cent of GDP. Manufacturing too will be affected by this situation because of strong reliance on agro inputs, but the impact will not be significant,” said Dr Adam Mugume, executive director for research at the Bank of Uganda (BoU).

Poor credit appetite among sectors such as manufacturing and relatively high NPL ratios have hindered growth momentum in private sector credit flows.

“Going by the previous rate cut, we expect this policy rate adjustment to propel further declines in lending rates and debt yields. However, falling debt yields will create a nightmare for the central bank as external pressures weigh down on the shilling compared with local factors. Lower debt yields will discourage offshore activity in the government debt market and eventually increase more pressure on the local unit,” said Charles Katongole, head of Treasury operations at Standard Chartered Bank Uganda.