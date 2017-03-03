Serengeti beer enters Kenya market

Business

Tanzania's second largest beer marker Serengeti Breweries Ltd has started exporting its products to Kenya as a first step towards entering the regional beer market.

Serengeti Breweries Ltd released its first consignment of Allsopps Lager for sale across the border.

SBL corporate director John Wanyancha said the company was taking advantage of incentives under the EAC Customs Protocol to enter the lucrative Kenyan beer market.

“We have been able to penetrate the Kenyan market to demonstrate acceptance of our quality products in the larger regional market,” Mr Wanyancha told The EastAfrican.

Established in 1996 and incorporated as SBL in 2002, the company is the second largest brewer in Tanzania after Tanzania Breweries Ltd. Its products account for 35 per cent of the market share by volume. It has breweries in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Moshi.

In 2010, East African Breweries, which is controlled by Diageo, took a 51 per cent stake in SBL, leading to production of beer and spirits matching international standards.

Rivalry with EABL

Its entry into Kenya introduces an element of sibling rivalry as EABL is the sole owner of Kenya Breweries Ltd, which produces Pilsner Lager, Tusker Lager, Tusker Lite and Guinness Stout, which are also in SBL’s staple.

However, it will broaden consumer choice by taking new brands like Kibo Gold, Uhuru, The Kick and its flagship brand — Serengeti Premium Lager — to the new market. Spirits marketed by the company include Johnnie Walker whisky, Smirnoff vodka, Gordon’s gin, Captain Morgan’s Rum and Bailey’s Irish Cream.

EABL invested $60.4 million in building the SBL Brewery in Moshi and another $ 20 million to improve the factories in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.