Safaricom's Spark Fund injects capital in farmers' credit rating startup

Kenyan startup FarmDrive has become the fifth tech firm to receive investment backing from Safaricom’s Spark Venture Fund.

The undisclosed capital injection will support the agricultural data analytics startup carry out more research and development as well as in its expansion plans.

The three-year-old startup founded by two University of Nairobi computer science graduates, Rita Kimani and Peris Bosire, helps smallholder farmers access credit through their mobile phones by connecting them to financial services.

The founders say they will use the funds to improve their credit scoring tools and scout for more farmers to enrol.

“The investment will enable us to scale this innovation, score more farmers, unlock more capital, and grow the agricultural loan portfolios of our financial institution partners,” Ms Kimani said.

FarmDrive helps address the lack of visibility and data that lenders cite in denying smallholder farmers access to credit. So far, the firm has registered 3,000 farmers who have been able to access over Ksh13 million ($130,000) in loans.

Kenya’s telecommunication giant Safaricom established the $1 million private equity fund in 2013 to support early-stage technology startups.

“In an era when market uncertainty is creating new challenges for the agricultural sector, mobile-based technology solutions like FarmDrive can empower farmers with the critical access to finance and to help expand their access to other essential services,” said Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

How FarmDrive application works

• Leveraging Android and SMS, the mobile phone application allows farmers to track their revenues and expenses, and apply for loans.

• The data is then fed into a credit-scoring system, alongside key satellite, agronomic, and economic data pegged on crop yield and maturity time.

• The various datasets are then analysed and the algorithm is able to generate credit scores for farmers.

In addition, FarmDrive also develops decision-making tools that financial institutions can use to create products that fit the needs of smallholder farmers.