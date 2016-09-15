Rwanda to roll out long-term savings scheme

Business

Rwanda's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Claver Gatete. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Rwanda hopes to mobilise Rwf87 billion (about $108 million) in three years through a savings scheme to boost the private sector through investments, while improving the standards of living.

The Cabinet on Tuesday passed a draft law establishing a long-term savings scheme to encourage people to set aside money for the future.

The country is looking to reverse the poor savings culture and encourage Rwandans to plan for the future in a bid to improve living conditions in old age.

According to the Minister of Finance, Claver Gatete, the new scheme will work alongside the existing pension and health insurance schemes to allow people in all categories to save.

Only about 10 per cent of the 11 million population is covered by social security savings.

“Under the new scheme, people in all categories, be it in the private sector and agriculture, will be able to save for their wellbeing, housing, education and health.

“The scheme will be voluntary but many people will be encouraged to join the fund. The government will establish the institution and technology needed to operationalise this scheme,” Mr Gatete said.

The draft law will be sent to Parliament for debate and thereafter, when approved, the government will set up an agency to manage the scheme and a separate company to invest the money to accrue profit.

“The money and the profit from investment are all for the people, not the government. The government will only step in to ensure that the savings are properly managed and invested for the good of the country,” Mr Gatete said.

Incentives

The minister noted that the government will offer incentives to savers with the scheme to encourage more people to join.

“It is your money, nothing is deducted and the profit accrued from the fund will also be distributed among the contributors to the scheme. The overall objective is to improve the standards of living,” he said.

“It is a long-term scheme. We are looking at people retrieving their savings at 55 years of age, as is the case with the usual pension scheme. But the terms will be flexible, depending on the contributor’s choice of the defined contribution.”

According to the minister, people currently saving with the pension schemes will also be allowed to join the new savings scheme, which largely targets the informal sector.