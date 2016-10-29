Rwanda to raise $300m for tourism projects

Business

Rwanda needs to secure close to $300 million in new investment to get major tourism projects off the ground, and achieve the annual sector growth target of 28 per cent.

According to planners, the completion of key facilities managed by global hotel brands like Radisson Blue, Marriott Hotel and other premier conference facilities like the convention centre in Kigali has created fresh demand for tourism amenities in the countryside.

This has created additional pressure on the government to get projects like the Kivu belt tourism projects, which have been around since 2012, off the ground in order to tap into the demand likely to be generated by the new facilities in the capital.

“The Kivu belt tourism master plan provides a comprehensive strategy for the lake Kivu area” said Kariza Belise, chief tourism officer at Rwanda Development Board adding, “there are a number of potential projects under discussion as a result of the forum, but these discussions are yet to be finalised.”