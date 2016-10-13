Rwanda bans imports of Galaxy Note 7s

Business

A blown-up Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphone in Gwangju, 270km south of Seoul, South Korea. AFP PHOTO | GWANGJU BUKBU POLICE STATION

Rwanda has banned the importation of Samsung Galaxy Note 7, becoming the first African country to do so after the smartphones were reported to be catching fire.

"For safety reasons, consumers who may have individually bought them abroad are required to power them down and return them to where they were purchased," the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (Rura) said in a statement Thursday.

Last month, the national airline RwandAir banned the Note 7 devices as cargo on its flights and warned its clients against using the phone on board or stowing them in their luggage.