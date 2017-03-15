Rwanda economy slowed down 2016

Business

The reception of a Kigali hotel. Rwanda’s services sector contributed 48 per cent of the GDP in 2016. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Rwanda's economy grew by 5.9 per cent last year, less than the 6.9 per cent growth recorded in 2015, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

It said the expansion was driven by growth in the agriculture, industry and services, which all grew by between 4 and 7 per cent.

Services contributed 48 per cent of the output while farming accounted for a third, the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda said in a statement.