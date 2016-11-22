Rwanda advertisers call for suspension of bylaws on billboards

Business

Advertising billboards displayed along one of the main streets in Kigali. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Advertising companies in Rwanda are calling for the suspension of new directives issued by the City of Kigali, which will see majority of billboards pulled down.

The revised guidelines on advertising issued by the Kigali authorities in October have caused jitters among advertisers who say that their revenues will be largely affected and a number of them could go bankrupt.

On Tuesday, the advertisers lobby, Rwanda Outdoor Advertising Association (ROAA) called for an 18-month moratorium on the removal of billboards that is being currently undertaken by the City.

A statement signed by ROAA vice chairman Mr Charles Tusubira asked for patience by the Kigali authorities to allow advertising firms to transition to the new standards.

The revised guidelines, which were published in the national Gazette on October 17, permit only three types of billboards; electronic or digital, tri-vision, and directional signage.

These rule out most of the current billboards in Kigali which are printed on banners.

On November 14, the City of Kigali wrote to ROAA instructing advertising companies to take down all billboards except two electronic ones located in Gishushu and Giporoso along the Airport Road.

Four days later, November 19, ROAA said the law enforcers began pulling down billboards in different parts of the city.

Three of the billboards taken down belonged to Pan African Advertising and AFLink Business Consultants and were advertising promotions from Dutch airline KLM, DSTV and Tusker Lager.

Consult stakeholders

“This step taken by Kigali City authorities to remove all billboards, fly in the face of efforts undertaken by ROAA to reduce billboard clutter in the city.

“Presently, 503 billboards have been removed by ROAA in cooperation with the City of Kigali technical team,” Mr Tusubira said in the statement.

The Private Sector Federation had also weighed in on the issue and sent a request to the Mayor’s Office on November 15, proposing that the authorities postpone the removal of billboards.

The advertisers say the City management should pay heed to the request and also called for consultations with all stakeholders to discuss the way forward.