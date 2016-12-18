Russians in comeback to Uganda oil refinery deal as Total wants 10pc stake

Business

Uganda plans to develop a 60,000 barrels of oil a day (bopd) refinery in Hoima in two phases of 30,000bopd each, with the first expected to complete in 2020. PHOTO | FILE

After years of sluggish progress, Uganda’s oil production prospects have picked up dramatically, with major investors showing interest in the two major production avenues that Kampala has been pushing — a refinery for domestic and regional consumption and a crude evacuation pipeline.

Hardly a week after the government announced that Tanzania was interested in taking up an 8 per cent stake in the refinery, French oil giant Total has also announced it wants a 10 per cent stake, while the Russian firm RT Global, which in July parted ways with government, is attempting a comeback, officials familiar with the sector have told The EastAfrican.

Total has been instrumental in pushing Kampala to agree to a crude oil pipeline, alongside a refinery with the capacity to produce 60,000 barrels per day. Its latest move presents a significant boost to the search for a lead investor as it builds confidence in interested parties, officials say.

Uganda has 6.5 billion bpd of crude in place, between 1.2 billion and 1.7 billion of which are recoverable.

“Total understands the strategic importance of the refinery to Uganda. Patrick Pouyanne, CEO and chairman of Total, has proposed to President Yoweri Museveni to take up 10 per cent shares and will offer technical expertise if deemed necessary,” said Ahlem Friga-Noy, Total’s public affairs manager.

Kenya has proposed to take up a 2.5 per cent stake.

President Museveni has revised forward offers to the East African Community partner states from 2.5 per cent to 8 per cent. While Tanzania communicated its interest in taking up the higher offer, Kenya, officials say, has opted to maintain its 2.5 per cent stake. Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan are yet to make offers.

The government is offering a 40 per cent stake in what it has called public shares while sourcing a lead investor to take up the 60 per cent.

Regional refinery development strategy

In 2013, Uganda offered 10 per cent shares to its EAC partner states with each to take equal shares of 2.5 per cent. The idea was to secure the regional market for refinery products whose first module of 30,000 barrels has been pushed from 2017 to 2020 before it comes on stream. The second train of another 30,000 barrels is expected to come two years later.

In addition to building a refinery, the lead investor is expected to build accompanying infrastructure like product storage facilities on site and a 205km long product pipeline from Hoima in western Uganda to a terminal at Bulooba near Kampala. The terminal is, however, not part of the project.

The product pipeline will serve Burundi, Rwanda, eastern DRC, northern Tanzania and western Kenyan, according to government plans.