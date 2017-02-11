Retrenchment fears as East African economies slow down

Business

As the region’s economic fortunes continue to wane, several companies keen to cut costs and return profits have turned to retrenchment, rendering at least 6,000 employees jobless in the past three years.

The high cost of credit, reduced spending power, a high cost of living coupled with non-performing stocks due to low investor appetite, have seen companies rethink their strategies, with employees becoming the easy targets.

The Kenyan banking sector, with several operators having a regional presence, has been in the lead in shedding jobs for the third year in a row, with 2017 likely to witness even more job losses as the country heads into elections, in a market where investors are already jittery.

The shift by most businesses to digital platforms has seen an uptake of mobile and online banking, which in retrospect has now been a key contributor to the job cuts. In 2015 alone, the banking sector recorded 711 job losses, data from the Central Bank annual survey report shows.

Equity Bank led the others, including Standard Chartered Bank, Co-op Bank, Bank of Africa, NIC, National Bank, sharia-compliant First Community, Family and Sidian Bank, in cutting their workforce.

“There will be continuation of the reorganisation of banks where institutions will be looking at their business models to ensure they are operating sustainably in the new environment,” said Kenya Bankers Association chief executive Habil Olaka.

In the first quarter of this year, Bank of Africa, National Bank and Co-operative Bank will be carrying out retrenchment as they seek to adopt digital platforms in provision of services. Already, Bank of Africa has announced the shutting down of 13 branches in Kenya.

“This move is not linked to the rate cap law, but we are trying to save up to nine per cent of our Ksh2.5 billion ($25 million) in operational costs. We took this move as we saw over the years fewer traffic in our halls as customers embraced digital banking,” Bank of Africa’s chief executive Ronald Marambii said.

National Bank has opened a second window for exits beginning this month to all staff who have worked with the bank for more than a year, while Consolidated Bank’s announced that it would cut jobs in the first quarter of 2017.

In a previous interview, Federation of Kenya Employers boss Jacqueline Mugo said employers had resorted to the retrenchment in a bid to stay afloat.

“What we are seeing are employers trying to limit their operational costs. Sadly, this involves loss of livelihoods for the workers but the firms are just trying to stay afloat,” Ms Mugo said.

