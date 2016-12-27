Reorganising Nation Media Group to capture new age consumers

Business

Nation Media Group CEO Joe Muganda addresses staff during the company's breakfast meeting at the Nation Centre on December 20, 2016. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

The Nation Media Group has been undergoing a major shift in the wake of technology-driven transformation that has not only changed how content is delivered and consumed but also how the business generates revenue.

The company chief executive, Joe Muganda, explains to Wallace Kantai the roadmap to the future and its impact in the medium term.

You recently made a status report on how the Nation Media Group’s business is performing both at group and individual units levels. Please take us through that.

The media is a tough business. You have seen the changes that NMG and other media companies have been implementing over the past 12 months.

One of the challenges for media is how to generate new revenue in the new information age. You cannot grow a business relying on what the old-age consumer so to speak, is used to.

Today’s consumer needs something different. We are therefore reorganising our business to ensure that we capture the new age consumer, while still protecting the fairly profitable business that we have built both in print and broadcasting. We are now in the final stages of that journey.

It is a bold step we have taken, and is the right thing to do to ensure our sustainability in the future.

We know that it will be uncomfortable in a number of aspects but it is a step that we had to take. We started it gently by converging the business desk and that has worked. We converged the foreign and sports desks and that too has worked.

The encouraging thing is that we have an architecture that is designed to capture the digital market. I am pleased to announce that this year, the digital space has been the fastest area of growth, albeit as a small part of our business.

The digital platform is an exciting and active part of the media business, but it also generates very little in terms of revenue. Traditional media such as print and television may not be as attractive but they tend to have good revenue streams. How do you match those seemingly contradictory issues?

I don’t see those as particularly different. Remember I announced that we are a content-driven organisation and content is broader than news.

Traditional media sometimes means news, and we are slowly breaking out of that space. There are many media avenues that we need to participate in. When I look at our strategic plan on how to drive the digital agenda, it is much broader than what we have traditionally done. The challenge will be in getting the traditional people to embrace the new world.

We will provide the needed training and support to embed a digital/mobile first culture in the Group. We have begun the journey and we will have a culture change programme to ensure that everyone can transition in this medium.