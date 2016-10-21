Regulations lock African SMEs out of lucrative overseas markets

Business

Small and medium businesses, which account for the majority in the East African economies, remain locked out of lucrative foreign markets by international standards and regulations.

Apart from lack of compliance with standards, the SMEs are likely to be frustrated by associated costs, which significantly raise the cost of doing business, making their products uncompetitive.

Compliance with non-tariff measures, such as sanitary standards, protection of public health, environment and phytosanitary measures and technical regulations would help the firms benefit from such markets. But, enforcing these measures remains a major challenge, particularly for exporters at a time when countries are in dire need of export revenues to bridge trade deficits.

For instance, around 50 per cent of Africa’s unrealised exports are in fresh foods, metal, basic manufactured goods and chemicals, according to trade experts at the Geneva-based International Trade Centre (ITC).

“Fresh and processed foods are the sectors most affected by technical regulations. Chemicals are also strongly regulated. Standards and regulations therefore matter a lot for African exports,” said Arancha González, the executive director of ITC, in an email to The EastAfrican.

According to the latest SME Competitiveness Outlook 2016 published by ITC, access to information on which standards to meet and how to prove compliance is one of the most important bottlenecks limiting the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises.

Smaller and less productive firms find it harder to cover fixed costs to comply with standards and regulations. The report shows that firms from developing countries find it harder to meet the standards.

Regional integration

“Firms in poorer economies may also face a challenging business environment, because testing facilities and logistics infrastructure are likely to be lacking,” the report reads.

The report underscores the need to strengthen firms’ capacity to implement requirements as well as invest in technical infrastructure needed for conformity assessment.

In addition, there is a need to strengthen national governance in terms of co-ordination among agencies in regulation, certification and border processes.

According to trade experts, regional integration can play an important role through mutual recognition of certification and collaboration among national standard-setting bodies.

For instance, costs of certification can be reduced significantly if certifiers have regional rather than only national accreditation and can therefore be active throughout the region.

According to the report, regional information platforms could be designed for SMEs to find help them out about standards and regulations applying within the region.