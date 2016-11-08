Regional markets to shore up Equity Bank’s earnings

Business

An Equity Bank branch in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Equity Bank is betting on regional subsidiaries to grow revenues and weather the storm has hit the Kenyan banking industry following the enforcement of a controlled interest rate regime on September 14.

Global researchers forecast a sharp drop in net interest margin (NIM) for Kenyan banks with lenders opting to put money into government securities rather than lend to the private sector.

Analysts at UK-based Exotix Partners said net interest income for banks such as Equity, CfC Stanbic, Co-operative, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), KCB and NIC Bank could decline by an average of 22.5 per cent to 5.8 per cent of total revenues next year due to reduced lending rates and a potential decline in yields on Treasury bills and bonds.

The returns on the 91-day treasury bill haS fallen from 22.13 per cent in October 2015 to as low as 8.03 per cent by last week.

“We think the banks’ strategy of increasing their government securities exposure should lead to lower yields on the instruments, which in turn should negatively impact margins,” reads Exotix Partners’ market report dated October 31.

The new law caps lending rates at four percentage points above the Central Bank Rate (CBR), which currently stands at 10 per cent, and the minimum deposit rates that banks give customers to 70 per cent of the benchmark rate.

According to the report, the aggressive bidding for government securities should lead to a decline in their yields and thus enable banks to reprice their term deposit costs downwards.

“We expect banks’ deposit rates will continue to decline in the medium-term on the back of continuing declines in T-bill rates. We believe the recent strategy by most banks to increase government securities exposure will continue to drive down T-bill rates and should therefore enable banks to reduce their term deposit rates,” the reports reads.

Operations

According to the analysts there is a strong historical correlation between banks’ deposit rates and the 91-day T-bill rate, implying that the banks’ deposit rates could reduce due to the decline in the average 91-day T-bill rate from 21.65 per cent in October 2015 to 9.79 per cent in July this year.

Equity Bank, which has operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, posted an 18 per cent growth in net profit to Ksh 15.1 billion($151 million) during the nine months to September 30, but net interest margin grew marginally from 10.2 per cent to 11.5 per cent.

“We can see credit growth in the region and the yields are pretty good.

All our regional subsidiaries have broken even and now it is time to make them more efficient to contribute to the group’s profit,” said James Mwangi, chief executive of Equity Bank Group.

“The Kenyan market has reacted aggressively by moving money from the banking industry to Treasury bills after the capping of interest rates. We are seeing people invest in treasury bills to hedge against interest rate controls,” added Dr Mwangi.

Equity Bank’s Ugandan subsidiary contributed 2.3 per cent of the group’s profit, DRC (2.4 per cent, Tanzania 1.4 per cent and Rwanda 1.3 per cent.