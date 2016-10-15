Private equity fund Catalyst buys Tanzania drug firm

Business

Private equity firm Catalyst Principal Partners has acquired a controlling stake in Tanzania’s Zenufa Laboratories, a development many say will bring on board experienced pharmaceutical professionals who will boost the company’s capacity and procurement, product development and marketing and help to reduce debt.

“Catalyst expects that Zenufa will not only provide affordable, generic medicine to local consumers, but also expand regionally,” said Evalyn Warigia, senior consultant with AfricaPractice, an investment advisory firm.

Zenufa is one of the leading pharmaceutical players in Tanzania, and makes a wide range of medicines including the Zenadol, Zenkof, Zn-vital and Dr Cold brands.

“The acquisition of Zenufa presents us with the opportunity to help meet the rising demand for, affordable healthcare products and services,” said Martha Osier, Catalyst investment manager.

Zenufa has also partnered with a number of organisations to locally develop affordable medicines for neglected diseases.

“Zenufa represents a platform for growth across East Africa, to expand its product range and extending distribution channels,” said Catalyst managing director Rajal Upadhyaya.