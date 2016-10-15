Price of gas drops in Kenya and Rwanda

Business

The price of gas in Kenya and Rwanda has dropped as a result of reduced taxes and capping of wholesale prices.

The move could encourage the use of clean energy and reduce the cost of living in a market where consumers have long been overcharged by gas suppliers.

The cost of liquid petroleum gas in Kigali dropped by 33 per cent after industrial players set caps on wholesale prices.

“The gas importers agreed to reduce the wholesale prices to Rwf800 ($0.98) per kg from Rwf1,200 ($1.49) per kg in August,” said Ambrose Agaba of Lake Gas, a gas importer.

The drop in the wholesale price has translated into a fall in retail prices from $1.86/kg in September to $1.24/kg in October.

The price of cooking gas in Kenya has dropped by 15.2 per cent after the government scrapped VAT on cylinders. The price dropped from $1.56/kg to $1.54/kg.