Postal Corporation launches mobile money wallet

Business

The Postal Corporation of Kenya plans to expand its range of products to mobile money in the wake of increased usage of mobile technology by consumers.

Diversification of product offering is part of the corporation’s three-year plan to boost its weakening revenue base.

The corporation will introduce its mobile wallet solution dubbed “Posta Pesa Wallet” in the next two weeks, entering into a territory largely dominated by commercial banks.

“Phone services are the future in every industry we operate in,” the corporation’s acting Postmaster-General Daniel Kagwe told reporters in Nairobi last week.

The corporation runs a network of 623 post offices with a wide range of products including posta pay, money order, utility payments, agency banking and courier services.

But the corporation is facing competition from tech firms, and private courier firms, which have raided its payment and transport business. On the other hand utility consumers prefer using mobile phones to settle their bills such as water and power bills.

In addition, to tech firms which offer payment solutions bus companies such as Easy Coach have penetrated the cargo and parcel delivery domain.

In June 2016, Posta launched its digital mail boxes as part of efforts to forestall more revenue loss to e-commerce.

Mr Kagwe said so far 20,000 customers have registered with the digital mailboxes with hopes that the figure could reach to 100,000 in the next two months.

Posta’s mobile-based mail boxes connect physical letter boxes to consumers’ mobile phones.

The “Posta Mkononi” allows customers to use their mobile numbers as their post office box address.

New customers will pay Ksh300 ($2.91) annually for the service compared with the existing Ksh2,320 ($22.5) being paid by those using the physical letter boxes.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary in-charge of Broadcasting and Telecommunication Sammy Itemere told The EastAfrican that an inter-ministerial taskforce has been constituted to look at ways of revamping the struggling corporation.

“The taskforce has three months to come up with urgent measures to revive the corporation,” said Mr Itemere.