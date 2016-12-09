East Africa: One-stop border posts, axle-load laws set for January

Business

EAC law compels truck drivers to observe an axle load limit of 56 tonnes and maximum seven axles for commercial trucks plying the regional road network. PHOTO | FILE

East African Community laws on the one-stop border posts (OSBPs) and the vehicle axle load control will not take effect until January over a technical lapse.

The laws were due to take effect on October 1 but for a failure to secure the signature of the new Heads of State Summit chairman, Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli, in time.

Alfred Kitolo, director of infrastructure services at Kenya’s Ministry of East African Community Affairs, said the EAC Council will now have the gazette notice with the two laws signed during the EAC Summit in January, whereupon implementation can start.

The two laws were passed in 2013. Previously, after passage, a law would be moved to each of the five capitals (minus South Sudan which joined recently) to be signed by the president of the each member country.

As the EAC partner states wait for the January meeting to get the gazette notice signed, stop-gap measures are being implemented.

“The delay did not affect business because the partner states were operating OSBPs based on bilateral agreements which were consistent with the OSBP Act,” said Dennis Kashero, the communications director at TradeMark East Africa (TMEA).

The existence of these OSBPs has made it possible for TMEA’s investments in the electronic single window and tracking system to become operational. These mean the Single Customs Territory (SCT) is also working in the EAC.

“As a result of SCT implementation and OSBP clearance process, transit of cargo destined to Uganda from Mombasa has been reduced from 18 days in 2012 to 4-5 days,” said Mr Kashero.

Mr Kashero added that OSBP infrastructure made it possible for immigrations officials to be in one office. Thus, immigration officials are able to clear passengers once and much faster on either side of the border.

The assertion that there are bilateral agreements temporarily working, as the countries wait for operationalisation of the EAC laws is backed by Mr Kitolo. He highlights the case of Kenya, where the national laws that puts the maximum axle load at 48 tonnes have been repealed.

Before the passing of East African Community Vehicle Load Control Bill in 2013, Kenya’s axle load limit was 48 tonnes. But according to Mr Kitolo the vehicle load limit has been increased to the Tanzania and Uganda standard of 56 tonnes.

“It is just that the transporters have not yet adopted the new rules,” says Mr Kitolo.

While the axle load limit appears not to have changed, the existence of OSBPs has eased the movement of goods and services in East Africa. There is however a challenge for non-customs officials. The OSBP project only covered the integration of information and communications technology for customs systems like Asycuda (for Uganda and Rwanda) and Simba (for Kenya).

According to Mr Kitolo, in this case, an immigration official will have to physically move with the documents he worked with across the border, and feed them into the computers of the respective countries.