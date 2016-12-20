Nigeria to shut down Abuja airport for repairs

Business

Nigeria will shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in its capital Abuja for six weeks to pave way for repair works.

Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said the airport would be closed in February and March 2017 for runway upgrade.

Mr Sirika said the closure would allow the Nigerian Julius Berger company to carry out total reconstruction on the badly damaged runway.

He said that while the runway would still be put to use under the six months of rehabilitation, the six weeks would allow its mid-section to be renovated.

The minister disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the reconstruction through the emergency procurement procedure for the work to commence.

He explained that the president's decision was due to the centrality, economy and the importance of Abuja to the general administration of Nigeria.

The government, Mr Sirika went on, could not afford to close down the Abuja airport for a long time as minor repairs had been ongoing at the runway in the last three months.

“From start to finish of the runway, it will take six months. However, we will be using the runway almost throughout the period except for about six weeks when it will be closed.

“That is when we are going to do the mid-section of the runway."

Mr Sirika said the Abuja-bound passengers from any part of the world will use the Kaduna airport, in Northwestern Nigeria, as an alternative.

He said arrangements had been finalised with the Kaduna State, adding that while the federal government would provide buses to convey the passengers to Abuja, 246km away, the state government would provide security.