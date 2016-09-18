New IPOs fail to make it to regional bourses

Business

Trading on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) floor. PHOTO | FILE

The Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda bourses have failed to attract new initial public offerings in the past nine months, exposing the markets to liquidity problems.

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) has three IPOs in the pipeline, but so far none of them has secured the regulator’s approval.

“In East African Community stockmarkets, it is only Tanzania that has had an IPO,” said Davis Gathaara, managing director of Baraka Capital, a brokerage firm based in Kigali.

RSE, the smallest stockmarket in East Africa, has been hit hardest due to the few products it offers. Statistics show that the market value decelerated by 19.5 per cent, from $41.9 million in the first six months of 2015 to $33.6 million from January to June 15th this year.

The RSE All Share Index had dropped by 5.69 points by mid-2016.

“Foreign investor-driven markets like ours are facing the same bearish trends we have seen worldwide and in the region. The low liquidity was expected, as big bargain hunters are lacking on some good counters like Bank of Kigali,” said Mr Gathaara.

In April, the Rwanda government announced plans to sell its 19.8 per cent stake in I&M Bank Rwanda to the public as part of its plan to expand the capital markets.

Analysts say the lengthy procurement process to get firms to help in the listing has delayed the new IPO.

The listing of Kigali Bus Services (KBS), a city transport company seeking to raise equity for fleet expansion, has also been delayed.

CDH Capital Ltd, a stockbrokerage firm that has been preparing KBS for listing since 2014, has failed to secure the regulator’s approval.

According to analysts, the failure will affect the Chicago-based legal advisory services provider Baker & McKenzie’s projections that there are 15 IPOs worth $1.5 billion in the pipeline.

Industry players said CDH Capital was forced to return the professional fees that KBS had advanced them.