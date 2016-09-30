Nation Media Group celebrates digital continental awards

Business

Nation Media Group CEO Joe Muganda (left), Head of Digital Rashmi Chugh (centre) and NTV Wild Talk host Smriti Vidyarthi cut the cake on September 30, 2016 at the Nation Centre in Nairobi to celebrate the company's WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards 2016. DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Nation Media Group (NMG) chairman, Mr Wilfred Kiboro, has lauded the company for winning three prizes in the Africa Digital Media Awards in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Addressing the staff at the Nation Centre in Nairobi Friday, Mr Kiboro attributed the performance to hard work by the employees in coming up with innovative ways of story-telling, given the dynamic shift in media consumption.

“Winning continental awards is a no mean feat because we beat giants in the industry,” said Mr Kiboro, adding that he was proud that NMG was leading from the front in the digital era.

The NMG Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi congratulated the staff for the exemplary performance leading to news website Nation.co.ke taking the first position, with NTV Wild and My Network being ranked second in the Best Use of Online Video and the Best Reader Engagement categories respectively.

The first place was shared with the Times Media of South Africa.

“We are delighted with our performances at the continental awards and we shall maintain this for the next years to come,” said Mr Mshindi.

NMG's Digital Managing Editor Churchill Otieno said: “This award is a recognition of the immense talent the Nation Media Group prides itself in. It is testament to the professionalism and dedication to public duty with which Nation journalists and Web producers go about their duties.”

The finest talent

Six NMG products had been nominated early this month as finalists for the Africa Digital Media Awards.

The awards by Wan-Ifra, the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers, are the first in Africa and discuss digital innovations on the continent, in line with the global media focus which is moving towards digital platforms.

Wan-Ifra said the awards, which were dominated by media outlets in Kenya and South Africa, will celebrate the finest talent across the industry.