NYS scandal: Jitters over plan to charge bank directors

Business

Left, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich with Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge. PHOTO | FILE

A recommendation by the Central Bank of Kenya to charge directors of some of the banks that handled stolen National Youth Service cash has created jitters in the banking sector.

The Financial Reporting Centre in November indicated that nearly a half of Kenya’s banks had handled the nearly $16 million stolen from NYS. Already, the Central Bank has slapped three banks with a fine of $30,000 for failing to report the suspicious transactions.

The EastAfrican has learnt that in July, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, sought the opinion of the CBK governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge, on whether or not some of the directors should face court charges over the NYS scandal. The governor is reported to have given a go-ahead.

The directors would face charges related to money laundering, either aiding or abetting money laundering.

According to the source, a precedent was set in the Eurobank case where the directors and the bank as an institution were both charged.

A fortnight ago, CBK filed a case against directors of Imperial Bank over the loss of $449 million depositors’ funds, a case that is also expected to set a precedent on the accountability of directors.

It is understood that some directors of the banks linked to NYS had tried to get an audience with either the CBK governor or the regulator’s chairman, Mohammed Nyaoga, but failed.

In a letter dated November 21, some of the directors reached out to a senior politician as they tried to get an executive intervention on the matter.

The senior statehouse official then sought a legal opinion on how to remove the CBK governor from office.

“When they didn’t succeed, they then went to social media to push negative reporting about the regulator’s handling of the NYS scam. Unfortunately they didn’t succeed because that would create negative signals in the market, which the Executive will not allow. This issue has seen a confluence of interests as they seek to protect themselves from some of the illegal activities they engaged in,” the source said.

According to the source, the NYS case is the other reason behind the move to push the governor out of office. Former directors and shareholders of banks that are under receivership are also said to be pushing for the governor’s removal from office.

“The complaint (against the governor) to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the recent summons by a parliamentary committee, which demanded that the governor produces the forensic reports on these two banks, is a wider plot to access the contents of these investigations. They want to push parliament to give them a favourable verdict, which they’ll try to use to either fight off their court cases or stall them,” the source said.