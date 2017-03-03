NSE firms get nod to cross-list exchange traded funds in East Africa

Business

Kenyan capital markets regulators have given the nod to firms seeking to list exchange traded funds (ETFs) on the Nairobi Securities Exchange to cross-list the investment product on other East African exchanges as well.

The cross-listing is aimed at attracting more firms to issue the securities, whose performance is determined by an underlying asset.

NewGold Issuer (RF) Ltd, a subsidiary of South Africa’s Absa Bank, last week received approval for the issuing and listing of 400,000 gold bullion debentures on the NSE. It will be the first ever ETF listing in the region.

“Yes, ETFs can be cross-listed if the secondary jurisdiction has an existing ETF market and appropriate regulatory environment and the issuer also wants to cross-list,” said NSE chief executive, Geoffrey Odundo.

An exchange traded fund is a stock that tracks an index of a commodity, a bond or a basket of assets. NewGold Issuer (RF) Ltd however, will track gold indices such as the S&P GSCI Index, which helps investors assess the price of the precious metal on Comex (commodity exchange) — the primary market for trading in metals including silver, copper and aluminium.

NewGold will, starting at 100 units, allow investors to own a portion of its gold bars (bullion), which they can sell to other investors on the NSE just as is they do with shares. Gold was trading at $1236.18 per ounce/$39.74 per gramme on Thursday.

NewGold will allow investors to track the rand price of gold with each debenture weighing approximately 0.01 ounce/ 0.28 grammes. Each unit of ETF was trading at SAR 154.04 ($12) at the Johannesburg Securities, meaning the minimum investment for 100 units could be in the range of $1200. The S&P GCSI Gold Index had a 10-year annualised return of 5.28 per cent as of last week.

“Our focus right now is to get the market to understand this new product, which will allow for the success of future listings. Once the initial listings are successful, we are confident that more will follow,” said Mr Odundo.

Product diversification

Paul Muthaura, the chief executive of the Kenya Capital Markets Authority said that the issuer of the ETF on the NSE will be free to decide whether to cross-list the security.

Willie Njoroge, the Kenya Association of Stockbrokers and Investment Banks CEO said: “An ETF is a relatively stable security to invest in because there are no extreme price fluctuation.”

Already, Uganda and Tanzania have signalled their intention to introduce trading of ETFs on their respective exchanges as a way of diversifying investment products and minimising risks associated with price fluctuations on stocks and bonds.

For example, last year, Uganda launched the region’s second securities and derivatives exchange, ALTX East Africa, with plans to roll out new products including ETFs.

The chairman of ALTX East Africa Ltd Edward Katimbo Mugwanya said the new trading platform would pave the way for the introduction of global equities and provide access to global bond products and ETFs.