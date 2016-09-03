NMG maintains half-year dividend payout of $0.02

Business

From left: Nation Media Group CEO Joe Muganda, finance director Stephen Gitagama, editor-in-chief Tom Mshindi and board chairman Wilfred Kiboro during the group’s half-year investor briefing at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi on September 1, 2016. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Nation Media Group has maintained an interim dividend payout of $0.02 per share, despite half-year net earnings dropping by nearly a fifth, underscoring the firm’s bullish outlook for the second half of the year.

The group reported a profit after tax of $7.8 million for the six months through June compared with $9.1 million in the same period last year, an outcome that was attributed to the one-off costs related to the reorganisation of the broadcasting division and provision for bad debts.

The Nairobi bourse-listed media house posted $55.3 million in turnover, compared with $60.2 million in 2015.

“The outlook is positive, considering we had non-recurring items that will not come up in the second half. We also expect overdue payments from the government,” said NMG chairman Wilfred Kiboro at an investors’ briefing in Nairobi on Thursday.

“We have delivered these results despite operating in a digital disruption environment, where the number of competitors has gone up significantly,” he said.

Total costs dropped 4.1 per cent to $43.5 million in the period under review — being the fruits of efficiencies in the new printing press, effective route-to-market strategies, and prudent cost management, Mr Kiboro said.

NMG’s Kenya TV division operating results grew by 71 per cent in the period when NMG reorganised the Kenyan broadcasting division to turn NTV into a bilingual channel.

Recently, NMG signed revenue-sharing deals with three regional media stations — Star TV, Njata TV and Lolwe TV — allowing the latter to pick up the NTV signal as well as popular programmes such as NTV News, Breaking News, The Trend and sports shows.

The company’s digital business saw operational earnings grow 90 per cent, as NMG aggressively leveraged its flagship portal, www.nation.co.ke, and that of 15 other websites to turn online audiences into revenue streams.

Group chief executive Joe Muganda said he plans to grow the Digital Division’s contribution to total earnings to 10 per cent within the next 24 to 36 months.

“Our strategic objective is to foster a strong digital foundation coupled with new revenue streams for a sustainable and profitable future,” said Mr Muganda. “New age consumers are not consuming our products in the traditional way.”

NMG, the largest media group in East and Central Africa, said the Ugandan operations were impacted by a slowdown attributed to the February general election, which saw businesses take a wait-and-see approach.

Mr Muganda said that the new $20 million state-of-the-art printing press launched in mid-March was a key driver of print advertising, offering clients attractive new formats such as half-cover and super panorama designs.

The new plant also helped the Newspapers Division to cut costs by a fifth in the reporting period.