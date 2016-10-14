Mixed bag of returns for companies expanding across EAC borders

Business

Multinationals that are operating in East Africa are already reaping the fruits of expansion to neighbouring markets. FOTOSEARCH

The decision by Kenya's KCB Bank to scale down its operations in South Sudan following the flare up of hostilities in July has brought into focus the challenges that regional multinationals face in their quest to operate around the region.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation in South Sudan, KCB Bank South Sudan has taken steps to reduce its bank operations accordingly,” said Samuel Makome, KCB Group chief operating officer.

The decision came just months after employees of the subsidiary went on strike demanding better pay.

Other Kenyan companies operating in South Sudan, including Equity Bank and Co-operative Bank, were hit by major losses following the devaluation of the country’s currency last December.

At least 20 Kenyan companies have subsidiaries around the region. Besides the three banks listed above, there are Commercial Bank of Africa, Britam Holdings, Bidco Oil Refineries, Brookside Dairy, Kenya Airways, Nation Media Group, Royal Media Services, Nakumatt Holdings, ARM Cement, East Africa Portland Cement, Mabati Rolling Mills, Beta Healthcare, and Elgon Kenya, among others.

The business landscape in East Africa, with the exemption of South Sudan, has improved, with better governance, responsive regulatory measures and a stronger infrastructural environment.

With a population of 150 million and economic growth averaging 5.2 per cent annually, the region is conducive for business.

“With the region boasting of much greater political stability and peace in most of the member countries, the positive growth trajectory predicted over the medium term is an indicator that the EAC has a good chance of reaching a developmental tipping point, making it the most attractive investment destination on the African continent,” said Joshua Oigara, KCB Group CEO.

Companies operating regionally are already reaping the fruits of cross-border operations.

KCB, which is the region’s largest bank with an asset base of $5.7 billion, posted $190.3 million in full year profitability for the year ended March 2016. According to the bank’s financial report for the year, regional subsidiaries accounted for 18 per cent of the balance sheet with South Sudan contributing seven per cent, Uganda four per cent, Tanzania three per cent, Rwanda three per cent and Burundi one per cent.

Equity Bank, which posted $237 million in profit for the full year ended December 2015, recorded an improved performance from its subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which contributed 23 per cent of total assets, 23 per cent of total deposits, 17 per cent of the loan book and six per cent of the group’s profits.

“We want our subsidiaries to contribute at least 30 per cent of the assets and hopefully contribute 15 per cent of profits,” said Equity CEO James Mwangi during an investor briefing.

While Kenya banks are growing their regional operations, manufacturers, particularly cement makers, are having a difficult time.