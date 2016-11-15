Mining firms in Tanzania must float 30pc stake on Dar bourse

Business

Tanzania has put in place new regulations that make it mandatory for mining companies holding special mining licences to offload at least 30 per cent of their shares at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

According to the newly published Minimum Shareholding and Public Offering Regulations, companies currently holding the licences must comply with the rules within two years from the date of commencement.

But, companies that acquire special mining licences after the dates of commencement of the regulations will be given one year to comply.

Failure to observe the provisions of the regulations within the prescribed time may lead to suspension or termination of a firm’s special licence.

The Minister for Energy and Minerals can revoke the special mining licence of a company if it fails to comply with the regulations.

“This was an idea that was floated many years ago but the concept was shot down because some feared direct participation of the government, saying they doubted the financial capability to invest in such ventures,” said Haji Semboja, an economics lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam.

He added that floating shares was one way of encouraging public-private partnerships, which would boost economic growth.

However, he cautioned that the running of these mining companies was very complex and that it would take time for them to finally list on the bourse.

Prof Semboja said he believes the government should have prioritised creating a system that will enable local companies to work under one umbrella to provide goods and services to mining firms.

“In my opinion, this should have been the first thing to do before requiring mining companies to float shares on the stock exchange. This is because the impact and benefits of local companies providing goods and services to mining firms would be enjoyed by many Tanzanians,” he said.

In his first meeting with the media, President John Magufuli said, “Tanzania has a lot of minerals, but there have been a lot of funny deals... we have to look carefully at our laws so that we move forward as a country.”

Local ownership

Rules on local ownership are put in place to ensure that residents have more control of their country’s natural resources.

According to analysts, listing on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange will allow Tanzanians to own shares in these firms and this is likely to improve relations between mining firms and residents; while trading in shares is likely to stimulate the economy and improve economic independence.