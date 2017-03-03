US: Kenya's mobile money system vulnerable to illegal transactions

Business

Safaricom's M-Pesa agent. US warns that M-Pesa platform could be vulnerable to money laundering. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya's popular mobile-money transfer network can be used by criminals, local and international, to make illicit financial transactions, the US State Department warned on Thursday.

The department's latest annual report on global money laundering describes Kenya as the financial hub of East Africa and “at the forefront of mobile banking.”

About 159,000 mobile-money agents do business in Kenya, mostly through Safaricom's M-Pesa system, the report notes.

It adds that M-Shwari, Safaricom's online banking service, includes more than 10 million accounts.

“These services remain vulnerable to money laundering activities,” the report declares.

Compliance

But the director for corporate affairs at Safaricom, Stephen Chege, said, in response, that M-Pesa is in compliance with “stringent global financial services standards for anti-money laundering.”

“Safaricom is subject to Central Bank oversight. We are a reporting institution under the Proceeds of Crime and Money Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2012 and we file our reports with the Financial Reporting Centre in Kenya,” said Mr Chege.

The US cites difficulties in tracking and investigating suspicious transactions within Kenya's mobile payment and banking systems.

The report offers the example of criminals being potentially able to use illicit funds to purchase mobile credits at amounts below reporting thresholds.

Safaricom, however, said every customer using M-Pesa is required to register and each transaction into and out of M-Pesa can be tracked and traced via an individual transaction number.

“This provides a comprehensive transaction history, enabling us to alert the authorities to any wrongdoing as soon as it comes to light and provide them with a detailed audit trail,” said Mr Chege.

The 203-page global survey by the State Department's Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs also points in its Kenya section to a “lack of rigorous enforcement in this sector, coupled with inadequate reporting” on the part of entities that go unnamed in the report.