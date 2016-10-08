THE MARKET WHISPERER: Retirees to enjoy medical insurance services

Business

Elderly women at a party organised by Purity Elderly Care Foundation in Othaya, central Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

Workers can now start to save for their medical expenses in their sunset years following changes in the law to allow for post-retirement medical schemes.

The first such scheme — Anaya Post-Retirement Health Care Fund — was launched last week with a promise to offer senior citizens benefits similar to those enjoyed by workers through employer-sponsored medical covers. The scheme is run by Enwealth Financial Services, APA Insurance and Apollo Asset Management.

“Lack of healthcare is known to cause retirees’ early death. Post-retirement medical schemes will ensure that workers will be better prepared to address their health care needs in retirement through medical service providers of their choice,” said Retirement Benefits Authority chief executive Edward Odundo.

With rising medical costs and retirees projected to live longer, the medical schemes for seniors, prefunding by employees before their sunset years will make their post-retirement healthcare needs more manageable.

The new product combines savings, fund management and life insurance at premiums starting from $240 per year. The benefits range from $5,000 to $50,000 for inpatient services and between $600 and $2,000 for outpatient services, depending on which of the four options is taken.

Pre-existing conditions, treatment abroad including travel (restricted to India where services are not available locally), ambulances, home nursing, funeral expenses and reconstructive surgery are covered by the fund.

Industry records show that the health expenditure increases steadily from 5.1 per cent in the 15-24 age group to 29 per cent for 65 years and above.

The percentage of hospital admissions for people over 65 stood at 34 per cent in 2013 compared with 25 per cent a decade ago. The population above 60 in Kenya is now five per cent of total population and is projected to reach 10 per cent by 2030. The medical funds for senior citizens will be keenly watched, with technology driven innovations to increase their coverage expected to be the next frontier.

The insurance industry has received a boost from this year’s budget with the underwriters expected to benefit from a requirement that all imports into the country be insured through local firms from next year.

--------------------------

NIC Holdings targets low-income earners

SPURRED BY the uptake of a cover for boda boda riders and their fares, Uganda NIC Holdings is set to launch more short-term products targeting low-income earners.

The insurer launched a group life cover for motorcycle riders and their passengers in February this year, from which the management says it is already seeing positive results.

According to analysts at Crested Capital, NIC Holdings intends to leverage on its branch and area offices across the country to distribute new products, which helped its net profit improve fourfold to $1.3 million in the six months to June this year.