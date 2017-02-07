Slowdown in lending to private sector to impact Kenya’s economic growth

Business

Data shows Kenyan banks are scaling back from lending to riskier borrowers. TEA GRAPHIC | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Lending to the private sector has stagnated in Kenya following the introduction of interest rate caps four months ago, latest data from the regulator shows, explaining the call by the International Monetary Fund for the country to rescind the regulation.

A survey by the Central Bank of Kenya shows lending to the private sector remained relatively flat at Ksh2.2 trillion ($20.82 billion) in the 12-month period to October 2016 as debate and eventual enactment of the Banking (Amendment) Bill 2016 took centre-stage.

Compared with the previous year, credit to the private sector grew by 24 per cent (Ksh348.92 billion or $3.3 billion) from Ksh1.48 trillion ($14 billion) in October 2013 to Ksh1.82 trillion ($17.23 billion) in October 2014.

The data reflects the scaling back by lenders of loan disbursements to riskier borrowers while large borrowers suspended their debt programmes to see which direction interest rates would take, stifling credit.

“From the demand side, customers have more or less taken a wait-and-see approach due to the uncertainties surrounding the cost of credit after the enforcement of the interest rate law, while from the supply side, financial institutions are hesitant to lend to first-time borrowers whose risk profiles cannot be covered by the prevailing statutory rate of interest,” said Kenya Bankers Association chief executive officer Habil Olaka.

Data from CBK shows a shaky performance by the credit market, negating claims by some banks that they were doing more business through refinancing of facilities at lower rates and giving micro loans through mobile phones.

“If you look at the January statistics, August statistics and December statistics you can clearly see that the growth of credit is slowing down,” said Mr Olaka.

Economy slowdown

According to the CBK, the ratio of total loans to total assets in the banking industry fell to 59.17 per cent in the third quarter (July-September) 2016 from 61.16 per cent in the second quarter (April-June) 2016.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said the slowdown in credit to the private sector would impact on the country’s economy this year.

“We have witnessed a decline in private sector credit growth since December 2015 and we have incorporated this decline in our economic growth forecast for this year,” Dr Njoroge told reporters in Nairobi.

He said Kenya’s economic growth would slow to 5.7 per cent from 5.9 per cent in 2016 as a result of drought, US President Donald Trump’s policies and Brexit.

The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Christine Lagarde, said Britain’s exit from the European Union would have dire consequences for its economy.