Kigali authorities say enforcing bylaws on billboards

A billboard advertisement on the use of condoms which was recently erected near the Kigali International Airport in Kanombe, Kigali. PHOTO | DANIEL S NTWARI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The City of Kigali has said that the removal of billboards on Airport road is part of longstanding directives to decongest main roads choked by the advertisements.

The decision last Thursday to bring down billboards along Kigali International Airport left some advertising firms reeling and counting losses, with some alleging that the decision was a result of a presidential directive.

However, the City of Kigali said the order had been communicated earlier to the advertising firms and is part of the implementation of new guidelines, which have nothing to do with the head of state.

Addressing the press on the matter shortly after meeting advertising firms, the Mayor of Kigali Monique Mukaruliza, said that the city was executing guidelines on outdoor advertising which had been in place since 2013.

“We have had these directives since 2013. They were put in place to ensure that advertising is done in an orderly and clean manner.

“We have registered security concerns in the past where some billboards collapse or get destroyed by the wind. But most especially the new guidelines will address the issue of congestion,” Ms Mukaruliza said.

She noted that outside the airport alone, 27 mega and medium-sized billboards were removed, adding that about 80 billboards ,scattered across the city, which are not been properly planned will be affected.

Ms Mukaruliza said that under the new rules, the city will determine locations for placement of signs, the standard needed and the measurements.

She noted that advertising companies had been given six months’ notice, asking them to prepare for the transition in the grace period.

Speaking on behalf of the Association of Advertisers in Rwanda, Mr Charles Tusubira dismissed reports that the directives to bring down the billboards were done in a hurried manner.

“It is not true that we were not aware of the new guidelines. We were informed in advance and it was our responsibility to work out our issues with the clients,” Mr Tusubira said, adding that they are not against the new regulations.

According to the City of Kigali, the instructions on outdoor advertising were gazetted in 2013 and in December last year the city districts wrote to all billboard owners asking them to remove all advertisements that do not abide by these instructions.

“What we are doing now is to implement the instructions in a bid to standardise the manner in which advertising is done, abiding with international standards,” Ms Mukaruliza said.

She said the government wants advertisers to adopting new digital ways of the craft.