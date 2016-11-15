Kenyan lender shifts attention to farmers

Business

The banking hall of a Transnational Bank branch in Nairobi. The small-sized lender has changed its target market from corporates to individuals and the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in agricultural production. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya’s Transnational Bank will sell part of its 200 million issued shares to a selected group of local investors in a bid to raise additional capital to finance agribusiness.

The privately owned lender linked to former president Daniel arap Moi is exploring ways to survive in a competitive banking market in the wake of interest rate capping and the relentless push by the government for strong capitalised institutions to finance large infrastructure projects.

“Of course, there is a reduction in our overall revenues because the interest margins have been squeezed,” said Sammy Lang’at, the bank’s chief executive.

The small-sized lender, which controls only 0.1 per cent of the loan accounts and 0.3 per cent of the total deposits in the banking sector, has changed its target market from corporates to individuals and the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in agricultural production.

The bank’s core capital stands at Ksh1.92 billion ($19.2 million) against the minimum statutory requirement of Ksh1 billion ($10 million), with total capital estimated at Ksh2.03 billion ($20.3 million).

“We are looking for investors to finance the growth of our agribusiness value chain,” Mr Lang’at told The EastAfrican.

Apart from the financial boost, the new investors are also expected to bring technical expertise to the running of the 32-year-old lender.

“We have already received approval from our key shareholders to sell part of the shares to local investors and this process is at an advanced stage,” added Mr Lang’at but declined to disclose the value and amount of shares that are up for sale.

Kenya’s National Treasury is pushing for an increase in the core capital for commercial banks from the current Ksh1 billion ($10 million), to Ksh5 billion ($50 million) in order to allow consolidation and create fewer and stronger banks.

The Central Bank, on the other hand, introduced rules on the Internal Capital Adewuacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) that allow institutions to determine the level of capital that is adequate to support the nature and scope of the risks they are undertaking.

“With a comprehensive ICAAP, institutions are better placed to set internal capital targets that are consistent with their business plans, risk profile and operating environment,” the Central Bank of Kenya said in its report.

The Treasury’s proposal on recapitalisation of the banks has been rejected twice by parliament as MPs argued that this would kill competition.

According to the bank, the sale of shares through a private placement will lead to the dilution of the existing shareholding.

The bank’s 2015 annual report says over 77 per cent of the bank’s shareholding is controlled by four institutional investors — Archers and Wilcock Ltd (23.75 per cent), Sovereign Trust Ltd (23.03 per cent), Duggan Ltd (15.53 per cent) and Pyramid Trustee Ltd (15.12 per cent).