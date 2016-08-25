Business
Kenyan bank shares fall after lending rates capped
By REUTERS
Posted Thursday, August 25 2016 at 11:10
Posted Thursday, August 25 2016 at 11:10
Kenyan bank shares fell sharply at the start of trade on Thursday after the country's president signed a law capping commercial banks' interest rates.
Shares in KCB Group, which operates Kenya's biggest bank by assets, fell 9.9 per cent to trade at Ksh29.50 ($0.2912) per share. Shares in Co-operative Bank of Kenya and Equity Bank were down by a similar margin.
Traders said there were millions of shares on offer without matching bids.