Kenyan bank shares fall after lending rates capped

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs the interest rate Bill at State House in Nairobi on August 24, 2016. FILE PHOTO | PSCU 

By REUTERS

Posted  Thursday, August 25   2016 at  11:10

Kenyan bank shares fell sharply at the start of trade on Thursday after the country's president signed a law capping commercial banks' interest rates.

Shares in KCB Group, which operates Kenya's biggest bank by assets, fell 9.9 per cent to trade at Ksh29.50 ($0.2912) per share. Shares in Co-operative Bank of Kenya and Equity Bank were down by a similar margin.

Traders said there were millions of shares on offer without matching bids.